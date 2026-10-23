DVAC seizes unaccounted cash, detects suspicious GPay transactions to the tune of Rs 1.59 crore in Tamil Nadu

The total value of the unaccounted cash and suspicious digital transactions detected during the checks stood at Rs 1.59 crore, according to the department.

The joint surprise checks were conducted at various government offices, including Corporation offices, Block Development Officer (BDO) offices, government hospitals, panchayat offices, municipality offices, Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) offices, Deputy Director of Health Services offices, union offices, town panchayat offices and municipality planning section offices.

During the checks, officials seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 8,21,750. They also detected suspicious transactions through Google Pay (GPay) totalling Rs 1,50,96,281.