India end para-athletics campaign with record 65 medals in Asian Para Games

Besides Antil, the other gold winners were Pranav Soorma (men's club throw F51), Sandeep (men's 400m T64) and Haney (men's Javelin Throw F37/38).

The medal haul is 12 more than the previous edition in Hangzhou, where India won 53 medals (16 gold, 17 silver, 20 bronze) in para athletics .

The Indian para-athletics team of 62 ended with 22 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze, the best after China who won 54 gold, 24 silver and 20 bronze for a total haul of 98 medals.

Uzbekistan won 64 (20 gold, 21 silver and 23 bronze) while hosts Japan clinched 51 medals (19 gold, 18 silver, 14 bronze) in para athletics.

India won 13 medals (4 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze) on the day.

Parmod (men's 1500m T46), Mahendra Gurjar (men's javelin throw F42-F44/F61-F64), Nimisha Chakkungalparambil (women's long jump T47) won a silver each, while Sandeep (men's 100m T44), Rakeshbhai Bhatt (men's 200m T37), Ajay Kumar (men's 400m T64), Navdeep Singh (men's Javelin Throw F40/F41), Dharamvir (men's club throw F51), and Sandip Sanjay Sargar (men's Javelin Throw F42-F44/F61-F64) were the bronze winners.

Fittingly, Antil, who won gold in the 2020 and 2024 Paralympics, picked up one of the two last yellow metals for India, leading the country's medal sweep in the men's F42-44/61-64 combined event to successfully defend his title of the previous edition.

The 28-year-old Antil, also the reigning world champion and world record holder, sent his spear to a distance of 72.46m to win the gold. He was in a league of his own while competing in the F64 classification.

Gurjar (59.03m), who competes in F42, won silver while Sargar (64.48m), who competed in F44, took the bronze.

Gurjar was placed ahead of Sargar because of his higher RAZA points score, which is used in deciding the rankings in combined events.

Born at Khewra near Sonipat in Haryana, Antil lost his father, who was employed in the Indian Air Force, when he was seven. He initially wanted to pursue a career in wrestling.

But in 2015, when he was 17, he met with a road accident as his motorbike was hit by a speeding truck while he was returning home from a tuition class. As a result, his left leg was amputated.

In field events such as discus or javelin throw, the classes F42, F44, F62, and F64 are regularly combined into a single competitive event to ensure large and more competitive field.

F42 and F44 are for athletes with lower-limb deficiencies (such as differences in leg length or muscle power) where the athlete does not use a throwing/running prosthesis.

F62 and F64 are for athletes with lower-limb deficiencies where the athlete does compete standing up while wearing a prosthetic device or devices.