Karur unit bifurcation key to win polls: Senthilbalaji

Addressing the party’s district executive committee meeting, chaired by district president Rajendran, Balaji said the organisational restructuring was being undertaken based on voter count. He batted for the party's call to create new organisational units at the union and branch levels to accelerate election-related activities ahead of the upcoming bypolls and local body elections,

He said the party would also form new unions, zones and branches, with representatives tasked with coordinating election work and maintaining direct contact with voters through booth-level agents.

He added that the proposal for the new organisational structure has been sent to the party leadership for approval. Once cleared, Balaji added that the party would appoint office-bearers and begin mobilisation for the upcoming bypoll in the Karur Assembly constituency and the local body elections.

MLAs R Elango (Aravakurichi) and Suriyanur A Chandran (Kulithalai), among others, attended the meeting.