Minister, MLA flag delay in monsoon preparedness review meet

The coordination committee meeting, chaired by Kancheepuram Collector Sneha, was attended by Thennarasu, who represents Sriperumbudur, Alandur MLA Harish, Kancheepuram Corporation Mayor Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj, Additional Collector Ashiq Ali and senior officials from various departments.

The Collector spoke about the administration’s preparedness for the northeast monsoon. Thennarasu said that he had inspected several flood-prone areas, including Varadharajapuram and Ashtalakshmi Nagar in Kundrathur union, over the past two days.

“While the Adyar canal had been desilted properly, several other canals remained uncleared,” he said. “Residents in these areas faced flooding every monsoon despite repeated complaints. Officials must expedite desilting and complete the preventive works soon.”

Warning officials against negligence, the Minister said residents had been regularly approaching him with complaints about inadequate preparedness. He insisted that all departments act urgently to ensure that such complaints did not recur during the monsoon.