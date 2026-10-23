Heavy downpours lash Tamil Nadu, roads flooded; Virudhunagar teen killed in wall collapse

Dindigul, Erode, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Theni and many interior districts also received heavy rain.

A 17-year-old girl died, and her mother was injured after a wall of their rented house collapsed due to heavy rains at Mettamalai near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Thursday night, police said on Friday. Sattur and its surrounding areas had experienced heavy downpours for over five hours prior to the collapse.

The deceased was identified as Muthuchelvi, a Class 12 student. Her mother, Solaiyammal, who sustained injuries in the incident, was admitted to the Sattur GH.