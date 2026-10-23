3 killed, 1 hurt as car rams into cement-laden lorry in Salem

COIMBATORE: Three persons died and one injured after their car rammed into a cement-laden lorry in Salem on Wednesday night. Police identified the deceased as Sri Vikram Surya (23), Murugan (41) and Karthik (35), while Aravind (30), who was behind the wheel, suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The three deceased were involved in the business of buying and selling second hand cars.
They all hailed from different areas in Salem and were heading to Poolampatti to drop off Murugan at his home, when the car rammed into a lorry while attempting to overtake on the Ariyanur flyover on the Salem-Coimbatore NH. The lorry, laden with cement bags, was heading to Coimbatore from Salem.
On receiving information, the Attayampatti police rushed to the spot and rescued and sent them to hospital. Police said Vikram Surya died at night, while two others succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning. The Attayampatti police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.