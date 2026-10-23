3 killed, 1 hurt as car rams into cement-laden lorry in Salem

COIMBATORE: Three persons died and one injured after their car rammed into a cement-laden lorry in Salem on Wednesday night. Police identified the deceased as Sri Vikram Surya (23), Murugan (41) and Karthik (35), while Aravind (30), who was behind the wheel, suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The three deceased were involved in the business of buying and selling second hand cars.