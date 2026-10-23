Short-staffed TNPDCL to allow consumers to upload readings on app, generate bills

CHENNAI: In a major relief to consumers facing delays in bi-monthly meter readings, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) will soon allow consumers to upload photographs of their electricity meters through its mobile application and generate bills without waiting for assessors.
The move comes amid complaints that delayed meter readings are pushing consumers into higher billing slabs. The utility has also decided to outsource meter reading in staff-starved divisions for six months to address the shortage of assessors.
The new feature will allow consumers to enter their service connection numbers, photograph their electricity meters and upload the readings to TNPDCL app. The billing software will automatically calculate consumption and generate bills, which will be sent to registered mobile numbers through WhatsApp and SMS, a TNPDCL official said.
“The feature is being tested and will be rolled out in selected divisions within the next two weeks, before being extended across the State by December,” the official added.
Currently, the application allows consumers to apply for new connections, pay bills and register complaints.
Separately, TNPDCL will engage private firms through limited tenders to read meters of low-tension (LT), non-CT services in divisions facing a shortage of staff. The number of contract meter readers will be decided division-wise, based on the availability of assessors and the volume of LT services.
A Revenue Division circular issued on September 24 said vacancies in the assessment cadre had resulted in meter readings being taken beyond the prescribed billing cycle, leading to consumer complaints and increased workloads for existing staff.
The shortage is particularly acute among assessors, who undertake door-to-door meter readings. Of the 7,590 sanctioned assessor posts, 5,602 are vacant, accounting for 73.81% of the total. Overall, 7,119 of the 14,804 sanctioned posts in the assessment and revenue hierarchy are vacant. Among inspectors of assessment, 1,073 of the 3,976 posts are vacant.
TNPDCL has around 3.5 crore low-tension services across the State, including 2.5 crore domestic connections.