Short-staffed TNPDCL to allow consumers to upload readings on app, generate bills

The move comes amid complaints that delayed meter readings are pushing consumers into higher billing slabs. The utility has also decided to outsource meter reading in staff-starved divisions for six months to address the shortage of assessors.

The new feature will allow consumers to enter their service connection numbers, photograph their electricity meters and upload the readings to TNPDCL app. The billing software will automatically calculate consumption and generate bills, which will be sent to registered mobile numbers through WhatsApp and SMS, a TNPDCL official said.