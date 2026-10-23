Officials review site identification for Rs 4,800 crore Minjur desalination plant

CHENNAI: Senior officials of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, on Friday reviewed preliminary work to identify a site for a proposed 400 MLD seawater desalination plant at Minjur, a Rs 4,800 crore project intended to strengthen drinking water supply to North Chennai and neighbouring areas.
The preliminary work to identify a site follows Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's announcement in the Assembly on September 2 that a new desalination plant would be established at Minjur.
The proposed plant is expected to cater to drinking water requirements in Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, RK Nagar, the harbour area, Royapuram, Perambur and Kolathur, besides Avadi, Ponneri and Minjur. The government estimates that around 27 lakh people will benefit from the project.
According to the Metro Water board, around 91 lakh people in Chennai and its surrounding areas receive drinking water drawn from reservoirs and other sources, as well as desalination plants. The Board supplies an average of 1,260 MLD through around nine lakh household connections.
Desalination plants at Nemmeli, with capacities of 100 MLD and 150 MLD, supply several parts of South Chennai. A separate 400 MLD desalination plant is under construction at Perur, near Nemmeli.
Officials also reviewed preparatory work to resume production at the existing 110 MLD desalination plant at Minjur and instructed officials to ensure that production restarted within the stipulated time-frame.