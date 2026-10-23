Officials review site identification for Rs 4,800 crore Minjur desalination plant

The preliminary work to identify a site follows Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's announcement in the Assembly on September 2 that a new desalination plant would be established at Minjur.

The proposed plant is expected to cater to drinking water requirements in Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, RK Nagar, the harbour area, Royapuram, Perambur and Kolathur, besides Avadi, Ponneri and Minjur. The government estimates that around 27 lakh people will benefit from the project.

According to the Metro Water board, around 91 lakh people in Chennai and its surrounding areas receive drinking water drawn from reservoirs and other sources, as well as desalination plants. The Board supplies an average of 1,260 MLD through around nine lakh household connections.