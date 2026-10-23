Chennai braces for heavy rains as Cyclone Arnab takes shape

Though the weather department said the system could develop into a cyclone on October 26, independent weather bloggers predict Tamil Nadu will not be impacted.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts are likely to receive heavy rain on Saturday at isolated places, along with Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of western and southern Tamil Nadu over the weekend and into Monday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast moderate to heavy rain in some areas of Chennai on Saturday, heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni districts, as well as Kanniyakumari district and the Ghat areas of Tirunelveli.