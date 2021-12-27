O.Panneerselvam demands inquiry into fraudulent job recruitment in AICTE

Chennai :

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has demanded a detailed inquiry into the recruitment of 18 persons in the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Southern Region.

In a statement on Monday, the AIADMK leader said that the AICTE officials have said that there were only 13 vacancies and fraudsters were cheating job aspirants with false claims. He called upon a detailed investigation by the police on the matter and to prevent job seekers from being duped.

The senior leader also asked the government to look into the charge made by the AICTE officials that the bank account details of the job seekers were sought by the fraudsters and demanded immediate intervention from the government.

O. Panneerselvam called upon the Tamil Nadu government to nip such things in the bud to prevent people from getting cheated by fraudsters who are duping people with their hard-earned money.

notably, a gang of fraudsters had interviewed youths from rural districts of Tamil Nadu for several posts stating that these were for AICTE, Southern Region. The gang had informed the youth that there were positions like state coordinator and head inspection officer that never existed.

The gang members, according to job aspirants, had even conducted written tests and called only those who had scored 50 per cent marks in the exam for interview.

The candidates were even asked to come for the interview with mandatorily trimmed hand nails, clean shave appearance, and separate dress code for male and female candidates.

The racket came to light when some candidates called upon the regional office of the AICTE who informed the aspirants that there were no such vacancies and that the AICTE had not conducted any such tests or interviews.