Class 12 students writing supplementary exam can download hall tickets till June 28

To aid students, the department has also conducted coaching for students. “Candidates should contact the chief invigilator of the exam centre allotted to them for details about the date of the practical examination. No candidate will be allowed to write the exam without the appropriate hall admit card,” stated DGE.

For details about the exam, click www.dge.tn.gov.in. For queries about downloading the admit card, call 9498383075/76