Class 12 students writing supplementary exam can download hall tickets till June 28

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has directed Class 12 students writing supplementary exam to download the hall ticket till June 28. The supplementary exams will be held from June 29 to July 7. The arrear exams for Class 11 will be conducted from July 8-16.
On June 29, exams will start with Tamil and another language paper, followed by English on the next day. Maths exam will be held on July 1, computer science on July 2, chemistry on July 3, biology on July 6 and physics on July 7.
To aid students, the department has also conducted coaching for students. “Candidates should contact the chief invigilator of the exam centre allotted to them for details about the date of the practical examination. No candidate will be allowed to write the exam without the appropriate hall admit card,” stated DGE.
For details about the exam, click www.dge.tn.gov.in. For queries about downloading the admit card, call 9498383075/76