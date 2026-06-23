Madras HC reserves orders on Duraimurugan’s plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court reserved orders on a plea filed by former DMK Minister Duraimurugan seeking rejection of an election petition challenging his 2021 victory from the Katpadi Assembly constituency, where he won by a margin of 746 votes.
Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan reserved orders on a plea filed by Duraimurugan seeking rejection of the election petition filed against his 2021 victory from the Katpadi Assembly constituency.
Alleging irregularities in the counting process, Ramu filed an election petition in 2021 seeking a declaration that Duraimurugan's election was void.
Subsequently, Duraimurugan had filed an application seeking rejection of Ramu's election petition.