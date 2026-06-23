Chennai: Retired Army man opens fire from air gun over domestic dispute, arrested

The arrested person was identified as John Bosco (59), a resident of Ayapakkam near Ambattur. Officials said he and his wife, Anuradha, were living separately due to a property dispute.

The incident happened when Bosco visited his wife's residence to meet his children, where an argument broke out between the couple. According to the complaint, Bosco threatened her during the dispute. She further stated that he fired a gun into the air that went off with huge noise, causing panic in the neighbourhood.