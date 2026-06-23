Qatar blast claimed 3 from Tirunelveli; CM Vijay extends aid

CHENNAI: Three youths from Tirunelveli were among 13 workers killed in an explosion at a natural gas processing facility in Qatar on Sunday, prompting their families to appeal to the Central and State governments for an early repatriation of the bodies.
The deceased have been identified as Bhabit (26) of Chidambarapuram near Palavoor in Radhapuram taluk, Michael Madan Suwin (25) of Panagudi, and Sajith Kumar (24) of Sivagamipuram near Panagudi.
News of the deaths plunged the victims' villages in Tirunelveli district into mourning. Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Tuesday assured that the State government has initiated measures to facilitate the repatriation of the bodies.
The Chief Minister also announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He said Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare K Thennarasu had been instructed to coordinate with the authorities concerned and extend all possible assistance to the affected families.
The State government has also requested non-resident Tamils and their family members requiring assistance abroad to contact the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department through its helpline numbers: 1800 309 3793, +91 80 6900 9900 and +91 80 6900 9901.
According to reports, the explosion occurred on Sunday at the Barzan natural gas production facility located in the Ras Laffan Industrial City, one of Qatar's major energy hubs. The plant had reportedly remained shut for several months amid regional tensions and was being prepared for the resumption of operations amid recent developments in the region.
During preliminary work to restart operations, a powerful explosion is said to have occurred in one section of the facility, triggering a fire that spread through parts of the plant.
Reports said 13 workers from different countries, including India and Pakistan, were killed in the incident, while 66 others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in hospitals.