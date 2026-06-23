Qatar blast claimed 3 from Tirunelveli; CM Vijay extends aid

The deceased have been identified as Bhabit (26) of Chidambarapuram near Palavoor in Radhapuram taluk, Michael Madan Suwin (25) of Panagudi, and Sajith Kumar (24) of Sivagamipuram near Panagudi.

News of the deaths plunged the victims' villages in Tirunelveli district into mourning. Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Tuesday assured that the State government has initiated measures to facilitate the repatriation of the bodies.

The Chief Minister also announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He said Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare K Thennarasu had been instructed to coordinate with the authorities concerned and extend all possible assistance to the affected families.