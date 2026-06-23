PRO seeks EB support for outage-free CM event

CHENNAI: A Public Relations Officer with the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has asked the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's programme at Kalaivanar Arangam on Wednesday, where appointment orders will be distributed to candidates selected for posts in the Electricity Department.
In a letter sent on Tuesday, K Ramachandraprabhu, Public Relations Officer, DIPR, Kalaivanar Arangam, requested the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to take steps to prevent any power interruption during the event.
The programme is scheduled to begin at 10 am at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai. The Chief Minister will hand over appointment orders to candidates selected for various posts in the Electricity Department.
Ministers, MLAs and government officials are expected to attend the function.
The communication instructed the Electricity Board to make advance arrangements and ensure a continuous power supply throughout the programme.
Officials said such measures are routinely undertaken for government functions attended by the Chief Minister and other senior dignitaries to ensure the smooth conduct of proceedings.