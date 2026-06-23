PRO seeks EB support for outage-free CM event

In a letter sent on Tuesday, K Ramachandraprabhu, Public Relations Officer, DIPR, Kalaivanar Arangam, requested the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to take steps to prevent any power interruption during the event.

The programme is scheduled to begin at 10 am at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai. The Chief Minister will hand over appointment orders to candidates selected for various posts in the Electricity Department.

Ministers, MLAs and government officials are expected to attend the function.