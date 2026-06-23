Chennai: Heartbroken over DMK’s poll loss, GCC councillor’s husband kills self

The deceased was identified as Yesudhas (54), a resident of Nehru Colony in Pazhavanthangal near Alandur. He had earlier served as the councillor for Ward 164 of the Greater Chennai Corporation. When the ward was later reserved for women in the local body elections, his wife Devi contested on behalf of the DMK and won. She currently serves as the ward member.

Following his tenure as a councillor, Yesudhas was appointed as the DMK ward secretary and was actively involved in party activities. According to the police, the recent Assembly election results had deeply affected Yesudas. The lower vote share secured by the DMK in his own ward left him heartbroken, and his family members claimed that Yesudhas was not normal since the election results were announced.