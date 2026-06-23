CPM pushes for new law against honour killings, unveils draft Bill

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday urged the State government to fast-track a dedicated law against honour killings, saying existing criminal provisions have failed to prevent caste-based violence against inter-caste and inter-faith couples.
Releasing a model legislation titled Right to Choose a Partner and Prevention of Murders and Crimes in the Name of "Honour" (Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, Tamil Nadu, 2026, prepared by the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF), at the party's state committee office here, Shanmugam said the proposed law would be submitted to the Justice KN Basha Commission, which was constituted to recommend measures to tackle honour crimes.
The draft Bill was received by Anusuya Subash, who lost her husband in an alleged honour killing. Usilampatti-based Dilip Kumar, another victim affected by caste-based violence linked to inter-caste marriage, was also present at the event.
"Every day, couples who enter inter-caste and inter-faith marriages continue to live under threat. Tamil Nadu needs a comprehensive law to prevent honour killings, protect vulnerable couples and ensure accountability," Shanmugam said.
The CPM leader said the party, along with the TNUEF, had been demanding a separate law for several years. He recalled that CPM, CPI and VCK leaders had earlier met former chief minister MK Stalin and pressed for legislation, following which the Justice Basha Commission was formed.
Shanmugam cited several honour killing cases, including those involving Dilip Kumar and Vimaladevi of Usilampatti and Anusuya from Krishnagiri district, and alleged that guidelines issued by the Madras High Court for protecting vulnerable couples had not been implemented effectively.
He said the 50-page draft Bill draws on more than a decade of experience in handling honour crime cases and includes provisions for preventive action, police accountability, victim protection, rehabilitation and punishment for those who directly or indirectly instigate such crimes.
Alleging that caste organisations often fuel violence against inter-caste couples, he said the proposed law seeks to bring not only perpetrators but also those who abet or encourage such offences within its ambit.
Shanmugam also called on the government to provide incentives, including priority in employment opportunities, for inter-caste couples to encourage caste-neutral marriages and promote social integration.
The CPM leader also urged the state government to pursue the pending appeal in the Udumalpet Shankar honour-killing case before the Supreme Court and to ensure an early hearing.