CPM pushes for new law against honour killings, unveils draft Bill

Releasing a model legislation titled Right to Choose a Partner and Prevention of Murders and Crimes in the Name of "Honour" (Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, Tamil Nadu, 2026, prepared by the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF), at the party's state committee office here, Shanmugam said the proposed law would be submitted to the Justice KN Basha Commission, which was constituted to recommend measures to tackle honour crimes.

The draft Bill was received by Anusuya Subash, who lost her husband in an alleged honour killing. Usilampatti-based Dilip Kumar, another victim affected by caste-based violence linked to inter-caste marriage, was also present at the event.