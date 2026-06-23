Cash-for-jobs case: TVK govt withdraws review plea against FIR order; DMK leader KN Nehru opposes

It added that the contempt petitions filed by AIADMK MP IS Inbadurai and others had become infructuous following the registration of an FIR by the State and would therefore be closed.

The matter relates to a communication sent by the agency seeking registration of a case over allegations that bribes running into several crores were collected for 2,538 appointments to posts including assistant engineer, junior engineer and sanitary inspector in the MAWS Department.

Based on the communication, Inbadurai and K Athinarayanan moved the court seeking registration of a case. On February 20, the chief justice’s Bench directed that an FIR be registered.

Later, Inbadurai filed a contempt petition alleging non-compliance, during which the then Advocate General PS Raman submitted that the DVAC had filed a review petition against the order.

The court was also informed that Nehru, his brothers KN Ravichandran and KN Manivannan, and their associates Kavi Prasad, Thiyagarajan Selvamani, D Ramesh, and others have also filed individual review applications.