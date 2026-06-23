Mekedatu: Farmers stage novel stir in Tiruchy

The farmers also demanded that the state government not demand a separate tribunal for Mekedatu as per the resolution passed on the Assembly floor. They claimed that the new tribunal for Mekedatu would further affect Tamil Nadu, as the tribunal would only support Karnataka.

On Tuesday, a section of farmers from Tiruchy, headed by P Ayyakannu, the state president of Desiya Thennidiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, assembled at the Cauvery river bed and staged a protest against Karnataka.