Dharmapuri man sentenced to double death for murder

As the boy did not return home, the family members launched a frantic search and subsequently lodged a complaint with the Krishnapuram police station.

During the course of the investigation, police detained Prakash on suspicion after he gave contradictory accounts regarding the boy’s whereabouts.

Upon further grilling, Prakash confessed to having killed the boy after sexually assaulting him. The police, along with fire and rescue personnel, then recovered the body of the boy from the tank.

During the proceedings, the prosecution submitted a 10-page chargesheet and examined 33 witnesses. After the trial, the special court judge S Asseen Banu awarded the death penalty on charges of sexual assault and murder.