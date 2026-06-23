Your ‘CEO’ may be a cybercriminal, warns Union Home Ministry

This scam often extends to a two-stage fraud wherein they also alter the victim’s contact list and save an attacker-controlled number under the name of the CEO, enabling them to continue issuing fake payment instructions, said the MHA’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

Explaining the modus operandi, it said cybercriminals are targeting CXOs by posing as regulators such as the RBI through email or WhatsApp messages, claiming regulatory violations or urgent security compliance issues to pressure the victims into responding immediately.

They then send messages containing compressed files carrying malicious software. Once downloaded and executed on a Windows computer, the malware compromises the device and hijacks active WhatsApp Web sessions. The attackers then gain access to the executive’s WhatsApp account and sends instructions to finance teams or subordinate employees, directing them to transfer funds to bank accounts operated by their mules.