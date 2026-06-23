Scripted dialogues, no answers: Udhay slams CM Vijay

Speaking to reporters after staging a walkout from the Assembly, Udhayanidhi alleged that Vijay had no answers and was merely indulging in a blame game.

"Yesterday, despite several questions from the Opposition, the CM did not answer even one of them. Today, he came to the House with a prepared script and delivered it from beginning to end without addressing the concerns raised by members," Udhayanidhi said.

The DMK leader claimed that Opposition members were repeatedly denied opportunities to intervene while the Chief Minister was speaking and alleged that ministers merely repeated earlier arguments instead of offering fresh explanations.