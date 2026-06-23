Scripted dialogues, no answers: Udhay slams CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi on Tuesday launched a tirade on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, accusing him of failing to respond to key issues raised by the Opposition.
Speaking to reporters after staging a walkout from the Assembly, Udhayanidhi alleged that Vijay had no answers and was merely indulging in a blame game.
"Yesterday, despite several questions from the Opposition, the CM did not answer even one of them. Today, he came to the House with a prepared script and delivered it from beginning to end without addressing the concerns raised by members," Udhayanidhi said.
The DMK leader claimed that Opposition members were repeatedly denied opportunities to intervene while the Chief Minister was speaking and alleged that ministers merely repeated earlier arguments instead of offering fresh explanations.
He questioned the government over a range of issues, including the playing of the National Anthem twice during the swearing-in proceedings, the status of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, power disruptions, law and order concerns and the implementation of various election promises.
"Whenever questions are raised, the government blames the previous DMK administration. But it has not provided clear answers regarding crop loan waivers, electricity shortages, rising crime incidents or how it intends to implement its poll promises," he said.
Taking a swipe at Vijay's background in the film industry, Udhayanidhi remarked that the CM’s speech resembled a rehearsed performance.
"This government appears more interested in creating content for social media reels than addressing the real problems faced by the people," he alleged.