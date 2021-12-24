Actor Vadivelu tests positive for Covid, hospitalised in Chennai

Chennai :

Legendary comedian Vadivelu, who recently landed in Chennai after his London tour, tested positive for Covid. The actor is suspected to have Omicron and his test results are awaited.





Currently, Vadivelu has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, where he is undergoing treatment. Earlier this week, team Naai Sekar Returns, featuring actor Vadivelu in the lead, had left to London to score music for the film. The movie has triggered huge interest in fans as it will mark the return of one of Tamil cinema's most loved comedians, Vadivelu, to the big screen.