Case of arrested fishermen to be heard on May 20

Six fishermen from Manakudi in Kanniyakumari district, who were fishing in the deep sea off Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Following the incident, ES Sagayam, Kanniyakumari district Sahakar Bharati president and former president of the Kanniyakumari district fishermen cooperative federation, sent a petition to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking immediate steps to secure the release of the six fishermen.