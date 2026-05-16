Case of arrested fishermen to be heard on May 20

KANNIYAKUMARI: The case of the six fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy would be heard on May 20, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.
Six fishermen from Manakudi in Kanniyakumari district, who were fishing in the deep sea off Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.
Following the incident, ES Sagayam, Kanniyakumari district Sahakar Bharati president and former president of the Kanniyakumari district fishermen cooperative federation, sent a petition to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking immediate steps to secure the release of the six fishermen.
In response, the Ministry of External Affairs sent him an official reply by email. Rakesh Kumar, deputy secretary, Sri Lanka division of the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that the case against the six arrested fishermen would be heard on May 20.
Indian High Commission officials are in regular contact with the arrested fishermen and are monitoring their health and requirements. They are also providing necessary legal assistance and support, the reply stated.
The Government of India has been continuously taking up the issue of the release and repatriation of Indian fishermen with the Sri Lankan government on humanitarian and livelihood grounds. India has also stressed that violence should be avoided under all circumstances.
The fishermen issue between India and Sri Lanka is being discussed continuously through the bilateral Joint Working Group, the reply stated.