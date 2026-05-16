Post-poll fuel price hike exposes centre’s pro-corporate agenda: CPI

TIRUCHY: CPI general secretary D Raja on Saturday accused the Union government of raising LPG and fuel prices after the Assembly polls and election results to benefit corporates at the cost of common people.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the CPI state executive committee meeting in Tiruvarur, Raja alleged that the hike in fuel prices had severely affected the livelihood of ordinary citizens already facing an economic crisis.
“Soon after the Assembly polls in the five states, the Union government increased LPG prices, and after the results were declared, fuel prices were hiked, directly affecting every citizen,” he said, demanding an immediate rollback of the increase. He alleged that the Union government was stealthily waiting for the elections to get over to avoid any ramifications in the poll outcome, especially in West Bengal, where the BJP has won the mandate.
Raja charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pursuing policies favouring big corporate firms while the rights of farmers and labourers were being eroded and the value of money had weakened.
He also criticised Modi’s foreign policy stance, alleging that the Prime Minister’s visit to Israel and expression of solidarity with the country made him responsible for the ongoing conflict in West Asia involving Iran and the United States.
Meanwhile, Raja announced that the CPI would organise public meetings in all districts across the country from August 6 to 15. A nationwide padayatra would begin on August 15 and culminate in a mega rally in Delhi on September 28, he added.