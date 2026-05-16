Post-poll fuel price hike exposes centre’s pro-corporate agenda: CPI

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the CPI state executive committee meeting in Tiruvarur, Raja alleged that the hike in fuel prices had severely affected the livelihood of ordinary citizens already facing an economic crisis.

“Soon after the Assembly polls in the five states, the Union government increased LPG prices, and after the results were declared, fuel prices were hiked, directly affecting every citizen,” he said, demanding an immediate rollback of the increase. He alleged that the Union government was stealthily waiting for the elections to get over to avoid any ramifications in the poll outcome, especially in West Bengal, where the BJP has won the mandate.