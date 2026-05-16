Pakistan eyes PKR 100 bn defence hike in IMF-linked budget

As part of wider reforms linked to the IMF programme, the government will identify the 10 top corruption-prone institutions by the end of this year for detailed analysis and audit. The provincial anti-corruption agencies are also expected to be strengthened.The government has also given an undertaking not to introduce new incentives for special economic zones, export processing zones, and special technology zones, while phasing out existing incentives by 2035 to create what the report described as a level playing field for all.The paper said that authorities have maintained that apart from those living in absolute poverty and receiving social income support, around 40 per cent of the population remained economically vulnerable. An IMF staff mission is currently in Pakistan to finalise budget proposals before the budget 2026-27 is presented to the cabinet and the parliament early next month.