DC vs RR: Marauder vs maestro in must-win Sunday suspense

NEW DELHI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's audacious strokeplay will come up against seam-and-wing master Mitchell Starc, as Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals lock horns in a high-stakes IPL "Sunday Suspense" clash with playoff hopes hanging by a thread.
While DC's qualification chances (10 points from 12 games) are already slim, a defeat would officially knock them out of the playoff race.
For the Royals (12 points from 11 games), the week-long break is expected to have rejuvenated the squad. They would not want DC to play party poopers and allow Punjab Kings (13 points from 12 games) to breathe easy.
No teenager since the genius Sachin Tendulkar has captured the public imagination quite like the schoolboy from Samastipur in Bihar, who already boasts a sizeable fan base. His 'Capital Debut' at the Ferozeshah Kotla is no less than the cricketing equivalent of a 'Met Gala' with the who's who of NCR clamouring for free passes.
What will will intrigue one and all would be how Starc can stop a marauding Sooryavanshi, who has hit 40 sixes in 11 games while scoring 440 runs at a stunning strike-rate of 236.55.
Over the years, Starc has blown hot and cold during IPL seasons. There have been matches where he has been taken to the cleaners by unheralded Indian batters, and there have been matches like the 2024 IPL final, when he set up KKR's title win with the most memorable opening spell in nearly two decades.
One wouldn't know which Starc would turn up this Sunday but if it is the 'Test bowler' Mitchell Starc, then it will be a test of Sooryavanshi's technique, as the teenager's game is more about hand-eye co-ordination than footwork.
The lack of bite in their international spin attack, comprising skipper Axar Patel (10 wickets from 12 games) and Kuldeep Yadav (7 wickets from 11 games), has been the problem for DC.
The pace attack, save Lungi Ngidi, has looked pedestrian, especially the Indian bowlers like T Natarajan (ER of 11.18) and Mukesh Kumar (ER 10.67).
The only issue that would bother Royals is the form of their skipper Riyan Parag (207 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 143). But its bowling attack has no such problems, with Jofra Archer possessing the ability to put any batting line-up under pressure.
(Match starts at 7.30 pm)