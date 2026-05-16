Ravi Shastri: Lot to learn from loss to LSG

"I would take the positives from this game for CSK. I'd think that this wicket wasn't that easy and, despite batting first, they still made 187. Sanju Samson didn't score runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't get many either, so if they find form (in the upcoming matches), that would be key for CSK," said the former India coach.



The Chennai team will be a much stronger team at home, and would have its plans ready for that surface, he said. “So, I would look at this as an off day, but also as a game that offered plenty of lessons," he added.



Despite conditions offering assistance to the pacers, Anshul Kamboj conceded 63 runs in 2.4 overs. Shastri said Kamboj should have shown better awareness and targeted yorkers in the blockhole, which might have prevented Mitchell Marsh from smashing him for four sixes.