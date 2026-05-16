Trio gets 30-yr jail term for gang rape

RAMANATHAPURAM: Three youths in a gang-rape case were awarded 30 years in jail, and the mother of one of the accused was sentenced to two years in jail.
Padmaswaran (26), Ajithkumar (22) and Dineshkumar (26) had assaulted a young couple at the Valinokkam beach in Ramanathapuram in March 2022. The trio took the couple to an isolated area, tied the man with the woman's shawl and raped her.
Padmaswaran made his brother Aravind Kannan, a minor back then, guard the area. The trio also stole six sovereigns of gold jewellery from the couple and gave it to Padmaswaran's mother, Villammal, who did not report the incident despite knowing about it.
The case on Aravind Kannan is proceeding separately.