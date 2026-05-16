EPS moves to safeguard AIADMK supremo post as rebel seek support to hold GC meet

Though the rebel leaders put up a brave face, all 25 MLAs, including them, face the risk of getting disqualified for voting in favour of the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay against the party leadership’s directive. One way to avert it is to capture the party through the general council, which can be convened by the general secretary, presidium chairman, or if one-fifth of the 2,646-member council raise the demand for an emergency meeting.

With the Shanmugam faction beginning to collect signatures from general council members to requisition an emergency meeting of the party's apex decision-making body, Palaniswami held a meeting with the senior functionaries at his Greenways Road residence and issued the direction to not support the rebels’ plan.