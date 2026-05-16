Minor among two held for peddling sedatives in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy police on Saturday arrested two persons, including a minor boy, for selling sedative pills in the city.
The police took action based on a tip-off that a gang has been selling drugs to youngsters at the Mudaliar Chathiram locality near Palakkarai. The Palakkarai police team rushed to the spot and secured two persons on suspicion and conducted an interrogation in which the police found that the duo was peddling sedative pills to the youths. The team immediately arrested the duo and seized 100 pills worth Rs 8,000 and a few syringes from them.
The further interrogation identified the culprits as Mohammed Ashik (24) from Pasumadam near Kajapettai in Palakkarai and a 17-year-old boy.
The duo were later produced before the court and Mohammed Ashik was lodged in the Central Prison. Meanwhile, the minor was sent to a Government Observation home. Further investigations are under way.