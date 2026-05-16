Chennai: Illegal bike race on Maduravoyal bypass leaves engineering student dead

The deceased was identified as Jai Haris, a resident of Kadaperi in Tambaram and a second-year Electronics and Communication Engineering student at a private college in Sholinganallur.

The police said Jai Haris was invited by his friends late on Friday night to join a bike ride. As his own two-wheeler was at a service centre, he carried only his helmet from home and rode a friend’s Yamaha R15 motorcycle.