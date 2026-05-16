Tamil Nadu

Southwest monsoon may set in over Kerala on May 26; mild showers in TN, Pondy till May 20

According to the weather department, conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, the remaining parts of the Andaman Islands and the Andaman Sea, and some parts of the east-central Bay of Bengal over the next three to four days