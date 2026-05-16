Hosur losing DRDO flight-test facility a setback, CM Vijay must act, says TRB Rajaa

Rajaa said the previous government under former Chief Minister MK Stalin had been in discussions with DRDO for nearly three years to bring the prestigious project to Hosur. He noted that the DMK government had offered 100 acres of land free of cost and proposed a 3.5-km runway at Hosur airport, strategically located closer to ADA Bengaluru.

Questioning the reported "political considerations" behind the shift, Rajaa asked how strategic national defence investments could be decided on political grounds. He termed the move unfair to Tamil Nadu and said it undermined the spirit of cooperative federalism.