Hosur losing DRDO flight-test facility a setback, CM Vijay must act, says TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Former Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Saturday expressed strong disappointment over reports that Tamil Nadu had lost the proposed Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) flight-testing and integration project, despite offering what he described as technically superior infrastructure.
Rajaa said the previous government under former Chief Minister MK Stalin had been in discussions with DRDO for nearly three years to bring the prestigious project to Hosur. He noted that the DMK government had offered 100 acres of land free of cost and proposed a 3.5-km runway at Hosur airport, strategically located closer to ADA Bengaluru.
Questioning the reported "political considerations" behind the shift, Rajaa asked how strategic national defence investments could be decided on political grounds. He termed the move unfair to Tamil Nadu and said it undermined the spirit of cooperative federalism.
Stating that he had personally chaired several meetings on the project during his tenure as Industries Minister, Rajaa said his team had worked extensively over the last three years to secure the investment for Tamil Nadu.
He urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to immediately intervene and write to the PMO and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, highlighting Tamil Nadu's infrastructural and manpower advantages.
Rajaa further stressed that Tamil Nadu must continue to pursue and protect strategic investments that are critical to the State's industrial growth.