Thanjavur: Birthday celebration ends in tragedy for gangster

TIRUCHY: A notorious gangster was among two killed in a car accident in Thanjavur district on Saturday. Four more people sustained injuries as the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree while they were returning home after a birthday party.
R Thalapathi (36), a history sheeter from Ammanpettai near Thanjavur with several cases pending across many police stations in the district, was among the deceased. On Friday night, Thalapathi arranged a birthday party for his friends M Tamilarasan (27) Nithish (25), Sudarshan (21), Naren (19) and Abinesh (21) in Tiruvayaru. They celebrated throughout the night, and around 3 am on Saturday, they were returning to Ammanpettai by car driven by Tamilarasan.
While they were nearing Kulathankarai near Gandiyur, Tamilarasan lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn, and the car hit a palmyrah tree along the road, in which all the occupants in the car, including Tamilarasan, sustained severe injuries.
Passersby immediately rushed to their rescue; however, Thalapathi and Tamilarasan had already succumbed on impact. The four other occupants were in a critical condition and were rushed by the public to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.
On information, the Tiruvaiyaru police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination. They also registered a case and are investigating.