Thanjavur: Birthday celebration ends in tragedy for gangster

R Thalapathi (36), a history sheeter from Ammanpettai near Thanjavur with several cases pending across many police stations in the district, was among the deceased. On Friday night, Thalapathi arranged a birthday party for his friends M Tamilarasan (27) Nithish (25), Sudarshan (21), Naren (19) and Abinesh (21) in Tiruvayaru. They celebrated throughout the night, and around 3 am on Saturday, they were returning to Ammanpettai by car driven by Tamilarasan.

While they were nearing Kulathankarai near Gandiyur, Tamilarasan lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn, and the car hit a palmyrah tree along the road, in which all the occupants in the car, including Tamilarasan, sustained severe injuries.