Chennai Metro Rail installs anti-drag feature for safety in existing trains

“The feature is specifically customised for Indian conditions, where passengers, particularly women, often wear sarees, shawls, and dupattas that may inadvertently become trapped in closing doors,” read a CMRL press note.

Also, the system is designed to detect pulling force exerted in any direction when a garment or object is caught between the doors. “Upon detection, the train brakes are automatically applied, and train movement is stopped. The affected door reopened to release the trapped object. Once the obstruction is cleared, normal train operations resume seamlessly,” added the note.

Following the installation of the first equipped train, CMRL is progressing with the implementation of the anti-drag feature across the remaining 51 trains of phase-1.