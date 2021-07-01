Ecstasy pills worth Rs 5.25 lakh from Netherlands, France seized

Chennai :

Based on a tip-off, Chennai Air Customs seized two postal parcels containing MDMA tablets which arrived from the Netherlands and France at Foreign Post Office.





The first parcel arrived from the Netherlands and was addressed to a person based in Guntur. On opening, a greeting card “HOERA! JIJ BENT JARIG” written in Dutch meaning “HURRAY! IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY” was found in the parcel and inside the card, one opaque silver plastic pouch containing a ziplock packet was found in which 50 blue colour tablets marked as ‘Jurassis’, suspected to be MDMA and valued at Rs 2.5 lakh were found inside.





The second parcel, from France, was addressed to a Nagercoil based person. On opening a zip lock packet containing 55 skull-shaped pink colour MDMA tablets of ‘MB MYBRAND’ valued at Rs 2.75 lakh were found inside. A total of 105 MDMA tablets worth Rs 5.25 lakh were recovered and seized under NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is in progress.