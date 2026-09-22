Dengue prevention: GCC finds mosquito breeding sources in 4,192 houses

According to a press release, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran inspected fever surveillance activities in Bharathiyar Street and Sundarar Street near Erukkancheri Main Road in Tondiarpet Zone on Monday.

A total of 3,697 field workers have been deployed for mosquito control activities. Each worker visits 80-100 houses every day to identify and remove mosquito breeding sources and create awareness among residents.

The Corporation has also ensured adequate stocks of medicines for treating fever at 140 Urban Primary Health Centres, 16 Urban Community Health Centres and 200 Urban Health and Wellness Centres. Training has also been provided to medical officers on dengue and fever management.

Information on fever cases reported by hospitals, clinics, laboratories, training centres, households and government centres under the Corporation is being collected to strengthen fever surveillance. Fever patients discharged from hospitals are being monitored continuously for 3 days.