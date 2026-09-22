Dengue prevention: GCC finds mosquito breeding sources in 4,192 houses

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified dengue prevention and mosquito control measures across all 15 zones. Between September 14 and 19, civic officials inspected over 11 lakh houses, of which they removed mosquito breeding sources in 4,192 houses.
According to a press release, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran inspected fever surveillance activities in Bharathiyar Street and Sundarar Street near Erukkancheri Main Road in Tondiarpet Zone on Monday.
A total of 3,697 field workers have been deployed for mosquito control activities. Each worker visits 80-100 houses every day to identify and remove mosquito breeding sources and create awareness among residents.
The Corporation has also ensured adequate stocks of medicines for treating fever at 140 Urban Primary Health Centres, 16 Urban Community Health Centres and 200 Urban Health and Wellness Centres. Training has also been provided to medical officers on dengue and fever management.
Information on fever cases reported by hospitals, clinics, laboratories, training centres, households and government centres under the Corporation is being collected to strengthen fever surveillance. Fever patients discharged from hospitals are being monitored continuously for 3 days.
Abate larvicide is being used in water tanks, while MLO oil is being applied in canals and storm water drains to control mosquito breeding. Fogging operations are also being carried out in streets and residential areas to control adult mosquitoes.
Inspections are being conducted not only in residential areas but also in vacant plots, construction sites, commercial establishments, educational institutions and hospitals. Fines are being imposed on commercial establishments and building owners where mosquito breeding sources are found.
The Corporation has appealed to residents to prevent water stagnation in and around their homes and cooperate with dengue prevention measures.