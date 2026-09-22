Gem Veeramani Pocso case: Minister Rajmohan seeks CPM stand, Shanmugam calls for probe

"I want to know the comrades’ stand on this case. Do they condemn why such a serious Pocso case was allegedly covered up during the previous government," asked Rajmohan.

The TVK-led government would not spare officials who had acted improperly, he added.

Reacting to this, Shanmugam said the CPM had no hesitation in condemning any failure to act on complaints and insisted that the government should investigate why complaints against Veeramani allegedly did not result in action under successive regimes.