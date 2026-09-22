Gem Veeramani Pocso case: Minister Rajmohan seeks CPM stand, Shanmugam calls for probe

CHENNAI: The war of words between TVK minister and Left leaders continued on Monday, with Minister Rajmohan asking whether the CPM would condemn the failure of the previous DMK government – which led the coalition that the Left was part of – to act on Pocso complaints against Gem Granites owner R Veeramani while CPM state secretary P Shanmugam demanding a comprehensive probe into complaints allegedly made during both the AIADMK and DMK regimes.
"I want to know the comrades’ stand on this case. Do they condemn why such a serious Pocso case was allegedly covered up during the previous government," asked Rajmohan.
The TVK-led government would not spare officials who had acted improperly, he added.
Reacting to this, Shanmugam said the CPM had no hesitation in condemning any failure to act on complaints and insisted that the government should investigate why complaints against Veeramani allegedly did not result in action under successive regimes.
Shanmugam claimed that a similar complaint had been made against Veeramani in 2013, when J Jayalalithaa was chief minister, and questioned what happened to it. He also referred to a complaint allegedly made in 2025, when DMK president MK Stalin was the chief minister, and demanded that the government explain why action was not taken.
The probe should not be confined to Veeramani if evidence pointed to the involvement of others, said CPM State secretary P Shanmugam. "If several children were taken at different points of time and subjected to such sexual exploitation, it indicates that a larger sexual exploitation network may have existed. It cannot be assumed that Veeramani alone was involved," he said.
Shanmugam demanded that police officers who received complaints, those who allegedly exerted pressure to prevent action, and anyone who helped suppress the alleged offences be brought within the scope of the investigation.
He also defended the CPM's intervention in the case, saying the party and the All India Democratic Women's Association had consistently taken up cases involving crimes against women and children.
"Wherever children have been affected, the CPM and AIDWA have been on the ground and fought for justice. We have never compromised on cases involving violence against women or sexual crimes against children," he said.
Shanmugam urged the government to examine the entire history of complaints against Veeramani and conduct a detailed investigation to bring all those found involved within the ambit of the case and ensure legal action.