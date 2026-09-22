For sustainable growth: Tea industry must build distinct brands, says CP Radhakrishnan

COIMBATORE: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday called on the Indian tea industry to move beyond bulk production and develop distinct, globally recognised brands by focusing on quality, value addition, technology and effective marketing.
Addressing the centenary celebrations of the United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI) in Coonoor, Radhakrishnan said India, one of the world's major tea-producing countries, needed to leverage its strengths to enhance the value and global visibility of Indian tea.
“Competition in the international tea market had intensified, with Sri Lanka emerging as a strong competitor despite being a relatively small country, " he said. To remain competitive, the industry must reduce production costs, improve quality, introduce new technologies and strengthen training for tea growers,” Radhakrishnan said.
He stressed the need for the industry to move away from an excessive reliance on bulk sales and focus on building strong brands capable of securing a greater share of international markets. “Strong brands can help the industry secure greater value, better prices and more stable markets,” he said.
Radhakrishnan also called for the establishment of modern research centres equipped with advanced technologies to support innovation and address emerging challenges in the tea sector. While emphasising the importance of plantation workers’ welfare, the Vice-President said the growth of the tea industry should go hand in hand with better healthcare and working conditions for its workforce.
He proposed establishing healthcare centres equipped with medical consultation and diagnostic facilities for plantation workers in each of the four southern States. Radhakrishnan said the Tea Board, the Union Ministry of Commerce and other Central government agencies were prepared to extend assistance to strengthen the tea sector.
He urged UPASI and other plantation-sector stakeholders to jointly prepare a comprehensive project report and approach the government for support for research, technological development, branding and worker welfare initiatives. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was also present at the event.