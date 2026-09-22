For sustainable growth: Tea industry must build distinct brands, says CP Radhakrishnan

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI) in Coonoor, Radhakrishnan said India, one of the world's major tea-producing countries, needed to leverage its strengths to enhance the value and global visibility of Indian tea.

“Competition in the international tea market had intensified, with Sri Lanka emerging as a strong competitor despite being a relatively small country, " he said. To remain competitive, the industry must reduce production costs, improve quality, introduce new technologies and strengthen training for tea growers,” Radhakrishnan said.

He stressed the need for the industry to move away from an excessive reliance on bulk sales and focus on building strong brands capable of securing a greater share of international markets. “Strong brands can help the industry secure greater value, better prices and more stable markets,” he said.