Pick Omandurar building as new Secretariat-Assembly complex, don't bulldoze Pattinapakkam fishers', Stalin tells CM Vijay

CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday demanded that the ruling TVK government withdraw its proposal to construct a new Secretariat-cum-Assembly complex at Pattinapakkam, alleging that the project would threaten the homes and livelihoods of fishermen living along the coas
Stalin made the demand after representatives of fishermen's associations met him at Anna Arivalayam and sought the DMK's support for their protests against the proposed project. He said the party would stand with the fishing community until the government withdrew the proposal, pointing out that the ruling government refuses to withdraw the GO despite opposition from the Left supporting the government from the outside.
"There are several places where the Secretariat can be built. The Omandurar Government Estate, constructed during the tenure of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi for use as the Secretariat, is already available," Stalin said in a statement, suggesting that the hospital functioning there could be shifted elsewhere and the premises restored for administrative use.
Referring to reports that an astrologer had advised the Chief Minister to have his office facing the sea, Stalin said, "The destruction of the livelihood of thousands of fishermen for one person's desire cannot be accepted."
He also pointed to the presence of several schools and heavy traffic congestion in the area, saying a Secretariat complex there would cause hardship to students and the public.
Stalin said 12 residential settlements, including Mullikuppam, Srinivasapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Bhavani Kuppam, Irudhayapuram, Selvarajapuram, Duming Kuppam, Nochchi Nagar and Nochikuppam, were located within about a kilometre of the proposed site.
He said 1,356 Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements in Srinivasapuram were in dilapidated condition, along with around 1,000 huts, and recalled that the previous DMK government had built new housing for fishermen.
Stalin alleged that the government had issued an order for the Rs 1,200 crore project, while its ministers claimed that no decision had been taken.
He demanded that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay publicly announce the withdrawal of the proposal and instead provide housing for fishermen. "If the government proceeds with the project, the DMK will join hands with fishermen and launch a major agitation," he warned.