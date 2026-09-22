Pick Omandurar building as new Secretariat-Assembly complex, don't bulldoze Pattinapakkam fishers', Stalin tells CM Vijay

Stalin made the demand after representatives of fishermen's associations met him at Anna Arivalayam and sought the DMK's support for their protests against the proposed project. He said the party would stand with the fishing community until the government withdrew the proposal, pointing out that the ruling government refuses to withdraw the GO despite opposition from the Left supporting the government from the outside.

"There are several places where the Secretariat can be built. The Omandurar Government Estate, constructed during the tenure of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi for use as the Secretariat, is already available," Stalin said in a statement, suggesting that the hospital functioning there could be shifted elsewhere and the premises restored for administrative use.

Referring to reports that an astrologer had advised the Chief Minister to have his office facing the sea, Stalin said, "The destruction of the livelihood of thousands of fishermen for one person's desire cannot be accepted."