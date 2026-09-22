TVK drops alliance leaders from star campaigner list after backlash

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has removed the names of leaders from alliance parties from its list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming bypolls to Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies, following opposition from rival parties.
The earlier list included MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK president Thirumavalavan, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore, Indian Union Muslim League national president Kader Moideen, and MP Durai Vaiko, as well as TVK functionaries.
Opposition parties had strongly objected to the inclusion of the names of leaders from other parties in the campaigner list.
Earlier, the ruling TVK was under fire from the main opposition DMK and the AIADMK for naming leaders from newfound allies in its star campaigner list submitted to the Election Commission.
After the AIADMK questioned the legitimacy of such a demand, the DMK and the saffron party had sought clarification from Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik over its legality.
DMK organising secretary and former MP RS Bharathi, after meeting Patnaik on Monday, questioned the inclusion of other party leaders in the TVK star campaigner list.
"Have the Congress and VCK lost their recognised-party status, or have they joined the TVK?" he asked, questioning the basis on which leaders of other parties had been included in the ruling party's list. He also urged the EC to take campaign expenditure incurred by such leaders in the candidates' election expenses, wherever applicable.
Bharathi also questioned the deployment of police personnel for candidates, alleging that the security arrangements were intended to address opposition faced by TVK nominees. He said the DMK did not require such protection.
He alleged that the bypolls were necessitated by the purchase of two MLAs and claimed that Congress leaders had been brought into the TVK fold after being offered ministerial berths.
Bharathi said DMK president MK Stalin's campaign schedule would be announced in the next two or three days.
BJP state secretary 'Karate' R Thiagarajan has also sought clarification from the poll panel on the issu