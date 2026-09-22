TVK drops alliance leaders from star campaigner list after backlash

The earlier list included MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK president Thirumavalavan, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore, Indian Union Muslim League national president Kader Moideen, and MP Durai Vaiko, as well as TVK functionaries.

Opposition parties had strongly objected to the inclusion of the names of leaders from other parties in the campaigner list.

Earlier, the ruling TVK was under fire from the main opposition DMK and the AIADMK for naming leaders from newfound allies in its star campaigner list submitted to the Election Commission.

After the AIADMK questioned the legitimacy of such a demand, the DMK and the saffron party had sought clarification from Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik over its legality.

DMK organising secretary and former MP RS Bharathi, after meeting Patnaik on Monday, questioned the inclusion of other party leaders in the TVK star campaigner list.