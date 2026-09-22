Kandla-Thoothukudi to get weekly container service

CHENNAI: India’s first proposed Coastal Green Shipping Corridor connecting Gujarat’s Kandla on the west coast with VO Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi is set to get a dedicated weekly container service. The Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd. (IPRCL) seeking a shipping company to operate it.
The Kandla–Thoothukudi corridor was identified by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in 2025 as the first Coastal Green Shipping Corridor to be developed in partnership with the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Deendayal
Port Authority and VOC Port Authority. The plan envisages greener maritime movement between the two ports and the development of green-fuel infrastructure along the route.
The move to establish a regular container connection had already been discussed between VOC Port and SCI in June 2025. The discussions identified potential two-way cargo for the route, including raw
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways identified it in 2025 as the first Coastal Green Shipping Corridor to be developed with SCI cotton and chemicals from Gujarat and solar panels, tyres and machinery spares from Tamil Nadu. The green shipping plan subsequently expanded beyond establishing a container connection.
Under the latest IPRCL tender, the selected company will have to arrange and operate dedicated vessels between Kandla and Thoothukudi and back to Kandla.
The service will require two vessels, each with a minimum capacity of 1,000 TEUs, to maintain a weekly frequency. The estimated round-trip voyage between the two ports is around 14 days.
The service will initially be operated for six months and can be extended for up to two years, subject to cargo availability, operational requirements and satisfactory performance. IPRCL has estimated the project cost at Rs 150 crore. The selected company will be responsible for the operational side of the service, including arranging the vessels and crew, vessel scheduling and voyage management, bunker procurement, port agency coordination and payment of port dues and marine service charges.
It will also have to coordinate cargo and terminal operations, including loading and unloading, manage vessel slots commercially and monitor cargo movement. The company will be expected to work with customers and stakeholders to attract bookings and facilitate cargo movement.