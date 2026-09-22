Kandla-Thoothukudi to get weekly container service

The Kandla–Thoothukudi corridor was identified by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in 2025 as the first Coastal Green Shipping Corridor to be developed in partnership with the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Deendayal

Port Authority and VOC Port Authority. The plan envisages greener maritime movement between the two ports and the development of green-fuel infrastructure along the route.

The move to establish a regular container connection had already been discussed between VOC Port and SCI in June 2025. The discussions identified potential two-way cargo for the route, including raw