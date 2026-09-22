Impractical to monitor toddy production: Tamil Nadu government

In its counter-affidavit filed before a division bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel, the Deputy Secretary to the Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, Chennai, argued that the manufacture of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), confined to a limited number of licensed manufacturing units, could be closely monitored.

The Tamil Nadu Government has promulgated various rules under Section 54 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, permitting the manufacture, stocking, distribution, sale and consumption of IMFL, beer, etc., as their manufacturing units are capable of being monitored. On the contrary, no such rules have been framed for the manufacture, retail and consumption of fermented toddy, as adulteration could occur at any stage.

“There is no discriminatory approach; rather, the differential treatment rests on an intelligible differentia — monitorability and public health risk,” said the deputy secretary, adding that though toddy has a low alcohol strength, it is adulterated with substances such as chloral hydrate and Datura (Atropine) to increase its intoxicating effect.