Ministers, MLAs told to oversee dengue prevention measures in educational institutions

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a district-level education loan mela in Madurai, Viswanathan said that the Ministers and MLAs had been asked to visit educational institutions in their respective jurisdictions, oversee disinfection measures and initiate mass cleaning drives to prevent students from contracting dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

Asked about the delay in appointing Vice-Chancellors to State universities, the Minister admitted that the Vice-Chancellor plays a crucial role in the functioning of universities. “The CM is holding a series of meetings with the Tamil Nadu Governor in this regard,” he said. “Unlike the previous DMK government, which had an uneasy relationship with the Governor, the ruling TVK government was maintaining a cordial relationship with him.”