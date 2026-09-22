TN to revamp school breakfast menu with more protein, less carbs: School Education Minister Rajmohan

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will review and revamp the menu under the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar breakfast scheme to improve its nutritional value and make it more appealing to schoolchildren, School Education Minister Rajmohan said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters, Rajmohan said the existing menu would provide variety without repeating dishes, with items such as ven pongal with sambar, wheat kichadi and upma being served on different days. The government has also constituted a committee of subject experts to examine ways to introduce more protein-rich and nutritious food. "The Chief Minister has asked us to constitute a committee. It will have culinary experts, a chef known nationally, educationists and doctors. We will test new menus through pilot projects before introducing them," Rajmohan said.
He said the government was looking at increasing the protein content of the meals instead of relying heavily on carbohydrates. The minister also said green gram and sundal preparations would be continued with modifications to make them more palatable to children, without using artificial flavour enhancers.
The expanded Kamarajar breakfast scheme is set to cover Classes 6 to 8, with the government expecting an additional 15.30 lakh students to benefit.