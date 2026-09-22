Ireland education fair to be held in 5 Indian cities

CHENNAI: Irish higher education institutions will conduct education fairs in 5 cities in India, beginning with New Delhi on October 3.
After that, the fair will be held in Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru bringing representatives from 17 higher education institutions and officials from the Irish Visa Office.
The fairs will provide students and their parents an opportunity to interact directly with university representatives and gather information on courses, admissions, scholarships, research opportunities and student life in Ireland.
Students can explore undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in areas including technology, business, healthcare, engineering, sustainability, arts and humanities.
Institutions will also provide details about industry oriented programmes, and scholarship opportunities. Officials from the Irish Visa Office will guide students on the student visa application process, required documents and timelines.