Chennai: Man cons 61-year-old by claiming to ward off evil spirits; held

Devendran (61) of Royapuram said his tenant Ganesh introduced him to the accused, Annadurai. Annadurai visited Devendran's house, enquired about his family and personal problems, and claimed that all problems would vanish if a mandala puja was performed for 48 days by placing gold jewellery and silk sarees before the deity. He promised to return the valuables after the puja.



Believing him, Devendran handed over gold chains, gold rings and a pair of gold earrings weighing nine sovereigns in total, along with two silk sarees. Annadurai assured that he would return them by August 5. He later went absconding without answering phone calls after which Devendran filed a police complaint.



The Royapuram police registered a case and arrested the accused, Annadurai (65) of Dharmapuri district. Police recovered 34 grams of gold jewellery, including chain, ring and earrings and two silk sarees from him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.