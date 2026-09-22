Build pressure on Karnataka over Thenpennai pollution, move SC: PMK president Anbumani

DT Next on Monday carried a report on how the Thenpennai River is dying a slow death, based on a study.

Based on the report, Anbumani urged the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Supreme Court to seek compensation from Karnataka for the pollution and to put pressure on the neighbouring state to prevent industrial effluents from entering the Thenpennai.

Anbumani said the study conducted by Chennai-based BioSynk found that the river water contained only 0.1 mg of oxygen per litre, against the normal level of 7-9 mg per litre. He also alleged that the levels of phosphorus and nitrates were more than twice the permissible level.