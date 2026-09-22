Chennai: Cop arrested for alleged assault on stepdaughter

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old head constable attached to the Greater Chennai Police was taken into custody on Monday over allegations of prolonged abuse of his stepdaughter. The complainant, now aged 21, is the daughter of his second wife from her earlier marriage. The constable had married the girl's mother in 2012 after his first marriage ended.
As per the complaint lodged with the Kolathur All Women Police Station, the alleged abuse began in 2023 when the woman was 18 and continued for nearly three years. The complainant stated that the accused had intimidated her by threatening harm to her mother if she spoke out.
The matter came to light after a dispute linked to the complainant's personal relationship, during which she was allegedly attacked and required medical care at a government hospital. The constable has been arrested, and further investigation is in progress.