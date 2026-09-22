Chennai: Cop arrested for alleged assault on stepdaughter

As per the complaint lodged with the Kolathur All Women Police Station, the alleged abuse began in 2023 when the woman was 18 and continued for nearly three years. The complainant stated that the accused had intimidated her by threatening harm to her mother if she spoke out.

The matter came to light after a dispute linked to the complainant's personal relationship, during which she was allegedly attacked and required medical care at a government hospital. The constable has been arrested, and further investigation is in progress.